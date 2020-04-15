Coronavirus | Army asks personnel to use Aarogya Setu app

The Army has asked all serving personnel to download and use the Aarogya Setu application with precautions until the novel coronavirus outbreak lasts.

It has also advised veterans and their families to use the application, released by the government for contact-tracing and dissemination of advisories.

The personnel have been asked to adhere to the existing cybersecurity policies for the use of mobile phones while using the application, Army sources said on Wednesday.

As part of the precautions, the personnel have been advised not to use the application on office premises, and in operational areas and sensitive locations.

An Army source said the personnel should not disclose their service identity, including rank and appointment, and the contact list of the user should not contain any reference to rank, appointment or service.

The location services and Bluetooth should be switched on only when they are visiting public places, managing “isolation centres”, are called to assist the civil authorities or moving out of cantonments and military stations for essential administrative duties, the source said. The mobile operating system must be updated and an anti-virus application installed.