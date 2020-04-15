National

Coronavirus | Army asks personnel to use Aarogya Setu app

The Aarogya Setu app is used to issue advisories. Photo: G.R.N. Somashekar

The Aarogya Setu app is used to issue advisories. Photo: G.R.N. Somashekar  

They were told not to disclose identity

The Army has asked all serving personnel to download and use the Aarogya Setu application with precautions until the novel coronavirus outbreak lasts.

Also read | COVID-19 | Revised guidelines issued by MHA

It has also advised veterans and their families to use the application, released by the government for contact-tracing and dissemination of advisories.

The personnel have been asked to adhere to the existing cybersecurity policies for the use of mobile phones while using the application, Army sources said on Wednesday.

As part of the precautions, the personnel have been advised not to use the application on office premises, and in operational areas and sensitive locations.

Also read | What is allowed and what is not allowed after April 20?

An Army source said the personnel should not disclose their service identity, including rank and appointment, and the contact list of the user should not contain any reference to rank, appointment or service.

Watch | What is contact tracing?

The location services and Bluetooth should be switched on only when they are visiting public places, managing “isolation centres”, are called to assist the civil authorities or moving out of cantonments and military stations for essential administrative duties, the source said. The mobile operating system must be updated and an anti-virus application installed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 11:59:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-army-asks-personnel-to-use-aarogya-setu-app/article31350938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY