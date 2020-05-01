Coronavirus | Armed forces to express gratitude to corona warriors

To express gratitude to all those involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the Armed Forces have planned a series of activities on May 3 from morning till evening, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Friday. This was the first formal press conference of the CDS along with the three Service Chiefs since he assumed charge on January 1.

“Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat,” Gen. Rawat announced. There will also be showering of petals from helicopters on hospitals across the country which have been in involved in saving our people from COVID-19, he stated. The flypast will include both transport and fighter aircraft.

On its part, the Army will conduct mounted band displays along some of the COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district of our country and Armed Forces would also lay wreaths at the police memorial to show solidarity with the police forces, he said.

The Navy on its part will be out on the seas displaying their formations. You will witness some lighting of our ships on the seashores expressing solidarity and gratitude once again on our part, Gen. Rawat said. He said this was an effort by the Armed Forces to thank all COVID-19 warriors — doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media — who have been been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times.

The Defence Ministry said that the plan of action and various activities of thanksgiving from the Armed Forces was finalised at the meeting earlier in the day, presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the CDS, three Service Chiefs and the National Security Advisor (NSA).

Asked about the massive evacuation effort being planned to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region, Navy Chief Adm Karambir Singh said it will all depend on the plan made by the Ministry of External Affairs.