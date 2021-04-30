National

Coronavirus | Apollo Hospitals to start vaccination in 18-44 age group at all centres on May 1

The Apollo Hospitals Group will begin anti-coronavirus vaccination for individuals in the 18-44 age group at all its centres in the country from May 1, according to a statement on Friday.

"Realizing the criticality of vaccinating citizens to mitigate the impact of the second wave of COVID infections, Apollo Hospitals has taken the initiative and made arrangements to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers, as per the government directive," it said.

Apollo Hospitals will be among the first among Indian private hospitals to begin COVID immunisation in the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive after the Centre opened up vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18, it said.

