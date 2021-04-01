Coronavirus | A.P. to deploy health workers to enrol people for vaccination

Test positivity in Kerala touches 5.15%; Fresh cases in Bengaluru near 3,000

Kerala’s COVID-19 graph rose on Thursday, with 2,798 new cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 5.15%.

The death toll from the virus rose as 11 more fatalities were recorded on Thursday. Pathanamthitta reported four deaths, Kozhikode three, Kottayam two, and Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur one each.

Kozhikode reported 424 cases, Kannur 345, Ernakulam 327, Thrissur 240, Kollam 216, Kottayam 199, Kasaragod 187, Malappuram 170, Thiruvananthapuram 163, Pathanamthitta 127, Idukki 123, Palakkad 113, Alappuzha 98 and Wayanad 66 cases.

Karnataka reported 4,234 cases and 18 more deaths, Bengaluru Urban reporting 2,906 cases.

Among the dead 11 were from Bengaluru Urban, two from Dharwad, and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Bidar.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,271 new infections and three deaths on Thursday morning.

The TPR of 4.0% from 31,809 samples was the highest daily rate in five months. The new deaths occurred in Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur districts. Chittoor again topped the districts with 285 infections.

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the phase-3 vaccination for all people 45 to 60 years old in Guntur and said the State would vaccinate one crore people by the end of April.

“Our volunteers or ASHA workers will collect the details of all those above 45, including their health condition and enrol them. They will inform the date and place of vaccination,” Mr. Jagan said. He and his wife, Bharathi Reddy, got vaccinated in Guntur. In all, 28,06,548 doses were administered in Andhra Pradesh. The first dose was given to 24,03,290 and second to 4,03,258.

Jump in Telangana

Telangana saw a sharp spike and 887 tested positive on Wednesday. Four more patients died.

On the vaccination front, 31,368 more people received the first vaccine dose and 2,321 the second dose. In all, 10,24,990 got the first dose, and 2,39,036 two doses. Greater Hyderabad added 201 new cases.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad bureaus and PTI)