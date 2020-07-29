Coronavirus | A.P. tests more, records 10,093 cases in one day

Andhra Pradesh reported a whopping 10,093 new COVID-19 infections and 65 deaths on Wednesday. It was the highest single-day tally so far. Four districts had a thousand fresh cases and East Godavari alone reported 1,676.

Kerala reported 903 new cases and 641 recoveries. With 739 of the new cases being locally acquired infections, disease transmission in the community was active. In 35 cases, an epidemiological link could not be found. One more death in Malappuram raised the State’s toll to 68.

Also, 30 health-care workers tested positive on Wednesday. Cumulative cases stood at 21,799, of whom 11,369 had recovered. The number of patients in hospitals was 10,350.

In Thiruvananthapuram, of 213 cases reported on Wednesday, 208 were locally acquired infections, including those of 10 health-care workers.

Many districts had a case load of less than 100. Malappuram had 87 cases, 52 linked to local transmission.

Kollam had 84 cases, Ernakulam 83, Kozhikode 67, Pathanamthitta 54, Palakkad 49, Kasaragod 49, Wayanad 43, Kannur 42, Alappuzha 38, Idukki 34, Thrissur 31 and Kottayam 29.

Over 1.47 lakh people were in quarantine, 10,057 of them with mild COVID-19-like symptoms in hospitals. Samples sent for testing in a day rose to 23,924.

Telangana recorded 1,764 fresh positive cases as of Tuesday, with the total standing at 58,906. Fatalities too rose as 12 patients succumbed. COVID-19 details for Tuesday were released on Wednesday.

Of the 1,764 new cases, 509 were from Greater Hyderabad, 158 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 147 from Rangareddy, and 138 from Warangal Urban districts. Of the total 58,906 cases, 14,663 were active and 492 died. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate was 14.8%.

The overall Andhra Pradesh tally surged to 1,20,390 and the death toll rose to 1,213. There were 63,771 active cases, and a total of 55, 406 patients had recovered. The State also tested a record 70,584 samples in a day and the positivity rate was 14.30%. East Godavari reported 14 deaths, followed by Anantapur (1371 new cases, 8 new deaths), Guntur (1124, 3), Kurnool (1091, 5), Visakhapatnam (841, 2), Chittoor (819, 6), West Godavari 9779, 2), Kadapa (734, 3), Nellore (608, 5), Srikakulam (496, 2), Krishna (259, 4), Prakasam (242, 4) and Vizianagaram (53, 7).

Karnataka’s Health Department asked hospitals to compulsorily update bed availability every six hours in the BBMP and Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portals. Bengaluru Urban recorded 2,270 of 5,503 new cases on Wednesday. The district had 36,224 active cases.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)