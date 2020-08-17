Coronavirus | A.P. tally close to 3 lakh as it adds 8,012 cases

Telangana testing drops over weekend; 124 deaths, 7,040 cases in Karnataka

Kerala reported 1,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,099 recoveries on Sunday. The total for cases in the State was 44,415 and the number of patients under treatment in hospitals rose to 15,310. In all, 28,878 persons had recovered.

With the increase in cases, mortality was also higher. On Sunday, the Health department confirmed 10 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the official toll to 156.

Five of the deaths confirmed were from Kannur, two in Ernakulam and one each in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Among Sunday’s cases, nearly 92 % or 1,404 cases were locally acquired infections, of which 53 were health care workers. In 100 cases, no infection source was known.

Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases among districts, with 519 new cases, of which 23 were health care workers. All except nine were locally acquired infections, indicating that disease transmission was steady.

The cases reported from other districts were Malappuram (221), Kozhikode (118), Alapuzha (86), Ernakulam (123), Kollam (81), Thrissur (30), Kasaragod (81), Palakkad (29), Kannur (52), Pathanamthitta (44), Wayanad (49), Kottayam (100) and Idukki (30).

There were over 1.62 lakh people in quarantine, 13,424 with mild symptoms isolated in hospitals. Samples tested in 24 hours stood at 30,123.

Andhra Pradesh’s tally moved closer to the three lakh-mark, with 88 new COVID-19 deaths and 8,012 new infections.

The death toll touched 2,650 and the tally was 2,89,829 on Sunday, the Health Department said.

Also, 85,945 COVID-19 cases were active at present.

The government tested 48,746 samples in the past day, adding up to 28,60,953 so far. The positivity rate of tests was 10.13%.

Chittoor reported the highest number of new cases and new deaths in the past day at 981 cases and 10 deaths.

It was followed by West Godavari (893 cases, 8 deaths), East Godavari (875, 10), Kurnool (834, 9), Srikakulam (773, 4), Prakasam (614, 4), Guntur (590, 6), Anantapur (580, 8), Visakhapatnam (512, 8), Nellore (423, 9), Vizianagaram (286, 6), Kadapa (286, 6), and Krishna (263, 3).

Cases in Telangana stood at 91,361 with samples testing positive in 1,102 cases on Saturday, against the previous day’s incidence of 1,863. Testing to detect the virus was lower too. Usually, around 20,000 tests were conducted in a day. However, only 12,120 were conducted on Saturday.

The number of tests to detect COVID-19 in a day were seen to be dropping every weekend, only to rise from Mondays, since the last week of July.

Of the 1,102 cases on August 15, 234 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 101 from Karimnagar and 81 from Rangareddy. Test results of 1,046 samples were awaited. The toll reached 693 as nine more patients died. Out of the total 91,361 cases, 22,542 were active cases, 68,126 were discharged, and 693 died.

Karnataka’s trend continued with 124 new deaths on Sunday raising the overall toll to 3,947. In addition, 7,040 new cases were reported, the tally rising to 2,26,966.

Of Sunday’s cases, 2,131 were from Bengaluru Urban. Ten other districts reported over 200 cases. Of 81,512 active cases in the State, 692 were in ICU.

As many as 43,626 tests were conducted in Karnataka.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)