Coronavirus | A.P. sees single-day surge of 5,041 cases

In a fresh increase, Kerala reported 821 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking total cases till date to 12,480.

Local transmission continued to be rampant, along the State’s coastal belt and in many inland areas, accounting for 642 new cases. In 43 instances, the infection was not traced to any particular source.

Thiruvananthapuram, where community transmission was reported in coastal areas, accounted for 222 out of the 821 cases. Local transmission was indicated in 209 cases in the district.

In Ernakulam, 88 of the 98 cases, 70 of the 81 cases in Palakkad and 61 of the 75 cases in Kollam were linked local transmission

A significant number of health care workers (HCW) had tested positive.

In the past one week, 81 HCWs were affected and in many tertiary care institutions like the Government Medical Colleges, a chunk of the workforce, including doctors, nurses and cleaning staff went into quarantine.

Two deaths were reported in Kannur and Ernakulam districts, taking the State’s COVID-19 death toll to 42.

With 172 recoveries, active cases or patients in hospital treatment stood at 7,063. Of the 12,480 cumulative cases, there were 5,373 recoveries.

Over 1.70 lakh people were in surveillance and quarantine, of whom, 7,309 with mild COVID-like symptoms were in hospitals. Also, 18,267 samples were tested.

A 36-year-old man, who was quarantined at an institutional centre, made a fatal jump from the building on Saturday. The Gulf-returnee, who died the next day, was a native of Koppam, near Nedumangad. He was brought to the quarantine centre from hospital on July 9. Kerala’s suicide prevention helplines are, DISHA: 1056, 0471-2552056.

Andhra Pradesh reported a whopping 5,041 new cases and 56 deaths on Sunday. The State tally was close to 49,650 and the toll was 642. Both were new daily highs.

Active cases rose to 26,118 and with 1,127 patients discharged from the hospitals, recoveries stood at 22,890, the Health Department said.

For the first time, the State’s single-day tally crossed that of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and stood next only to Maharashtra.

Cases in East Godavari, the new hotspot, crossed 6,000, overtaking Kurnool, which was the worst-hit.

East Godavari reported 10 new deaths, Srikakulam eight and Kurnool, Krishna and Visakhapatnam seven deaths each. Prakasam reported four new deaths and Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Kadapa three deaths each. Chittoor and Guntur reported two deaths each.

East Godavari also topped with 647 new infections. The number of tests conducted in a day rose to 31,148.

Karnataka’s case tally, with 4,120 new cases, stood at 63,772. With 2,156 new cases in Bengaluru, the total here stood at 31,777. Meanwhile, 91 deaths were reported, and the overall toll was 1,331. There were 36 deaths in Bengaluru. The government enlisted Swasth - a non-profit consortium to support a 10-day care package for home isolation patients.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths in Telangana stood at 1,296 and six respectively on Sunday. The new cases included 557 from Greater Hyderabad, 111 from Rangareddy, and 87 from Medchal.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad bureaus)