Coronavirus | A.P. cases register a drop, Kerala tops 4,500

Test positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh at 1.98%; Karnataka tests nearly one lakh, with 1.57% positivity

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph moved up slowly to a cumulative case burden of 5,24,998 cases, with 4,581 new cases on Sunday from 46,126 samples.

The test positivity rate went down below 10 again to 9.93%. More recoveries than new cases were reported on the day, with 6,684 COVID patients leaving hospital.

The active case pool reduced to 74,802 cases. So far, 4,48,207 persons who contracted COVID-19 recovered from their disease.

Of the active cases, 905 patients were critically ill and in ICUs, with 225 patients on ventilator support.

The State’s cumulative death toll rose to 1,869, with the addition of 21 more deaths. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for five deaths, Thrissur and Kannur four each, Palakkad and Malappuram three each and Wayanad recorded one death.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 3,920 cases (98%) were locally acquired infections, with the infection in 527 cases remaining untraced to a known source of infection. Among this, the number of healthcare workers who contracted the infection is 49.

Kozhikode district reported 574 cases, Malappuram 558, Alapuzha 496, Ernakulam 489, Thrissur 425, Palakkad 416, Kollam 341, Thiruvananthapuram 314, Kottayam 266, Kannur 203, Pathanamthitta 171, Idukki 165, Wayanad 101 and Kasaragod 62 cases.

The active case load has dropped in all districts, more so in districts like Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram, which had the maximum number of patients at one point during the epidemic. Thiruvananthapuram had only 6,341 active cases while Malappuram has only 6,624 cases. None of the districts had over 10,000 active patients. Ernakulam topped all districts with 9,785 active cases, followed by Thrissur with 8,516 cases and Kozhikode 8,441 cases and Alapuzha 8,119 cases.

In Telangana, only 661 cases were recorded on Saturday as 21,264 people were tested. Usually, around 40,000 to 45,000 samples were tested daily. The tests could have dropped by 50% because of Deepavali on November 14and due to Sunday following it. Three deaths were reported on Saturday.

Daily cases from July 1 showed that 661 positives was the second lowest number ever recorded, after 582 cases from 14,729 samples on October 25.

The new cases on Saturday included 167 from Greater Hyderabad, 57 from Rangareddy and 45 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. Narayanpet had zero cases, and there were two each from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri. Results of 457 persons were awaited.

From March 2, a total of 48,74,433 samples were tested and 2,57,374 were found positive. Of the total, 15,425 were active, while 2,40,545 had recovered. The death toll was 1,404.

At the 61 government hospitals, 4,675 oxygen beds and 1,465 ICU beds were available on Saturday. In the 224 private hospitals, 2,849 oxygen beds and 2,264 ICU beds were vacant.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,056 new infections and 14 deaths on Sunday. It was the lowest single-day tally of infections in four months. The daily positivity rate too was one of the lowest at 1.98% from 53,215 samples. The overall positivity rate from 91.54 lakh samples was 9.3%.

The new infections and fatalities pushed the overall tally to 8,54,011 and the toll to 6,868. The mortality rate was 0.80%.

The number of active cases came down to less than 20,000, to 18,659.

With 2,140 persons recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries rose to 8,28,484 and the recovery rate to 97.01%.

The tests per million ratio increased to 1.71 lakh and cases per million ratio has gone up to 15,993.

Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported two new deaths each, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari reported one death each.

Guntur reported 206 new cases, West Godavari, Krishna and East Godavari reported 154, 153, and 139 new cases respectively. Chittoor (87), Anantapur (70), and Visakhpatnam (57) were other districts with more cases, while Kadapa had 47, Prakasam (37), Nellore (30), Kurnool (27), Vizianagaram (25) and Srikakulam (24).

The overall district-wise tallies were: East Godavari (1,20,441), West Godavari (90,258), Chittoor (82,062), Guntur (70,996), Anantapur (66,173), Prakasam (60,951), Nellore (60,884), Kurnool (59,942), Visakhapatnam (57,295), Kadapa (53,615), Srikakulam (45,019), Krishna (43,197), and Vizianagaram (40,283). East Godavari had more than 27% active cases (5,210). Krishna and Guntur districts (2,611 and 2,220) had nearly 26% active cases.

West Godavari (1,741), Visakhapatnam (1,439), and Chittoor (1,281) had nearly 24% active cases and seven other districts had less than 1,000 active cases.

Karnataka reported 1,565 cases on Sunday, 840 of them in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, there were 2,363 discharges, taking the total discharges to 8.22 lakh.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare said 21 new deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total number to 11,529 so far. Out of the total 27,146 active cases, 746 patients were admitted in intensive care units.

As many as 99,606 tests were conducted on Saturday and the test positivity rate for the day was 1.57 %, while the case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.34 %.

