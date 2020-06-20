Coronavirus | Delhi Lt-Gov's order on five-day mandatory institutional quarantine rolled back

New Delhi

20 June 2020 18:34 IST

On Friday, Baijal’s order stated that the 5-day institutional quarantine would mandatorily apply to each COVID-19 case currently under home quarantine.

A day after it was announced, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rolled back his order making 5-day institutional quarantine mandatory for COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

The move was vehemently opposed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and his Deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday morning. The meeting was inconclusive and postponed for 5 pm.

“Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID-19 positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation,” Mr. Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

In a city where close to an estimated 80% of the total number of individuals infected by the coronavirus are currently under home isolation, the Delhi government called the decision “arbitrary” and asked that it be reconsidered.