Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh’s 10,830 cases set new record

26 August 2020 23:14 IST

More people test positive in Telangana too than ever before; Kerala’s tally up by 2,476 cases; Karnataka fatalities cross 5,000

It was 10,830 new COVID-19 infections in Andhra Pradesh, the highest in a single day, and 81 deaths reported on Wednesday. Earlier, 10,820 cases were reported on August 9.

Telangana’s drive to increase testing led to the detection of more COVID-19 cases, seen in Tuesday’s 61,040 tests and 3,018 cases, the highest in a day so far. Results of 1,176 samples were awaited.

Telangana Health department officials said they would continue higher testing for early identification, isolation, and treatment of cases. The new cases included 475 from Greater Hyderabad, 247 from Rangareddy, 204 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 190 from Nalgonda, 161 from Khammam, 139 from Warangal (Urban), 136 from Nizamabad, 127 from Karimnagar, 103 from Mancherial and 100 from Jagtiyal. The death toll was 780 as 10 more patients succumbed. The total of 1,11,688 cases included 25,685 active cases and 780 deaths, besides recoveries.

Kerala’s tally rose with 2,476 new cases on Wednesday to 64,355. The death toll touched 257, with the Health department confirming 13 deaths that occurred between August 17-24 to be due to COVID-19. Of these, 12 were recorded at Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kannur.

There were 22,344 people being treated in hospitals and 183 were in a critical condition in ICUs and another 44 on ventilator support.

Of the active cases, 5,776 were in Thiruvananthapuram, 3,244 in Malappuram and 2,068 in Alapuzha.

Also, 93% of new cases from Wednesday – 2,313 of 2,476 – were locally acquired infections. This included 69 health care workers, and in 175 cases, no epidemiological link could be established.

Thiruvananthapuram again had the maximum number of fresh cases, with 461 among districts. Kerala tested 40,352 more samples.

The Andhra Pradesh tally rose to 3,82,469, while the death toll was 3,541. The number of active cases stood at 92,208. So far, 34.18 lakh samples were tested, including 61,838 in the previous 24 hours. The positivity rate of tests was 11.19% and tests per million were 64,020.

The toll in Chittoor district increased to 360, and it reported eight deaths. The toll and the new fatalities in other districts were: East Godavari (354 and 11), Guntur (350, 4), Kurnool (342, 5), Anantapur (299, 6), West Godavari (270, 6), Visakhapatnam (262, 5), Krishna (260, 5), Prakasam (252, 9), Nellore (238, 5), Srikakulam (220, 4), Kadapa (185, 8) and Vizianagaram (149, 5).

Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare department said new cases on Wednesday stood at 8,580 and the tally was 3,00,406. With 133 more deaths, total fatalities were 5,091. Shalini Rajaneesh, nodal officer in charge of testing, said total tests were a record high on Wednesday at 67,066. While 25,886 were rapid antigen tests, the remaining were RT-PCR and other tests.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)