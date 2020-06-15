Coronavirus | Andhra Pradesh records new high of 304 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

15 June 2020 22:39 IST

In Bengaluru, more Influenza-like Illness cases are now positive for virus

Two deaths each due to COVID-19 were reported by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, while one more fatality was reported in Kerala, taking the toll in that State to 20.

In Kerala, COVID-19 was confirmed in 82 more persons, while 73 were reported to have recovered from their disease on Monday. The number of active cases in the State was 1,348.

The fatality was that of a 67-year-old, residing at Vanchiyoor in the capital, with a history of respiratory and heart ailments, the Health department said. However, he did not have a travel history or contact with anyone with a travel history and the source of his infection was unknown.

Of the cumulative 20 deaths, seven involved infection acquired through “contact” or unknown source. All cases were reported to have co-morbidities.

Of Monday’s new cases, 72 were imported infection among people who arrived from abroad or from other States. Nine were infected through contact with known or unknown sources.

A total of 2,543 persons in Kerala were infected since the outbreak began. Of this, 1,174 persons had recovered so far.

Till Sunday, Kerala had nearly 2.5 lakh people on the State’s surveillance and quarantine list. On Monday, 1,29,971 people were cleared from this list, as they completed the 14-day home/institutional quarantine.

Bengaluru city on Monday recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 13 were related to Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI). The State war room estimated that the ILI positivity rate across Karnakata remained low, but in Bengaluru it had gone up since June 3. The positivity rate (positive cases per 100 tests) for ILI across districts was being tracked. Officials said an increase in ILI positivity rate (where no other known history or source of infection) meant that it was spread by someone not tracked.

On Monday, 213 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka, taking the total to 7,213. The highest was from Kalaburagi district with 48 new cases, followed by Bengaluru.

Of the two deaths reported, one patient was a 65-year-old man from Dharwad district who had passed away on June 14, and another a 75-year-old male from Bengaluru district. This patient was diagnosed with ILI, diabetes mellitus and hypertension. The total number of deaths stood at 88.

Meanwhile, 180 patients were discharged on Monday. With this, the total discharged was 4,135.

The 5,362 samples tested on Monday was consistent with a reducing trend seen over the last couple of days.

Kurnool leads in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh registered a record 304 fresh COVID-19 cases, the Health Department said. While 246 cases were from the State, 52 were other State cases and six were foreign returnees.

(With inputs from Bengaluru and Vijaywada bureaus)