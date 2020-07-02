Coronavirus | Amit Shah calls for more testing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the management of COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Region (NCR). Mr. Shah held detailed meetings with the Chief Ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and discussed a unified strategy to tackle the pandemic, a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Delhi has recorded more than 92,000 cases and 2,864 deaths so far.

At the meeting, Mr. Shah emphasised on “adoption of more testing using rapid antigen test kits to help reduce the infection transmission rate below 10%, as suggested by the World Health Organisation.”

He said nearly 90% screening was possible through these kits.

The Home Minister suggested that these kits could be provided by the Centre to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

He also asked the participants to focus on early hospitalisation to reduce mortality rates and stressed on the extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas App to help mapping of COVID in the NCR.

“U.P & Haryana can avail AIIMS-Telemedicine consultation through which patients will get advice from experts. Small hospitals in both States can take guidance from AIIMS thru Tele-videography,” an MHA spokesperson tweeted.

Best practices

Dr. V.K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, gave a presentation on the strategy of tackling COVID-19 in the NCR. He provided details of best practices adopted in Delhi-NCR and the way ahead.

The NCR comprises Delhi and neighbouring districts belonging to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, Thursday’s meeting was with the Chief Ministers of States that share boundary with Delhi and comprise cities such as Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida/Greater Noida), Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram.