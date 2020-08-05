Coronavirus | Amid steady rise in cases, 4 States log 197 deaths

HYDERABAD

One-day mortality at 100 in Karnataka, 77 in A.P.; antigen tests overtake RT-PCR in Karnataka; Telangana tally up by 2,012

There were 2,012 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Tuesday, and the State’s overall figure stood at 70,958. Earlier, on July 31, 2,083 new cases were added.

Over six days (July 30-August 4), 10,241 cases were recorded, and 1,05,941 tests were performed. The 2,012 new cases reported on Wednesday included 532 from Greater Hyderabad, 198 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 188 from Rangareddy and 127 from Warangal Urban. While 21,118 tests were conducted on Tuesday, 1,167 reports were awaited. The death toll was 576 as 13 more patients died, official data said.

Of 70,958 cases till August 4, active cases stood at 19,568 and 576 died. The total for tests stood at 5,22,143 and cumulative Test Positivity Rate was 13.58%.

In Kerala, 1,195 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The cumulative case burden was 29,151, while patients under treatment in hospitals were put at 11,492.

Seven more deaths – three in Kozhikode and one each in Kollam, Kannur, Kasaragod and Ernakulam – took the State’s toll to 94.

Of the 1,195 new cases, 1,004 were locally acquired infections, and a source link to 79 was not available. Also, 13 health care workers were affected. Thiruvananthapuram district topped the list on Wednesday again with 274 new cases, 267 of which were locally acquired infections.

New cases in the districts were in Malappuram (167), Kasaragod (128), Ernakulam (120), Alapuzha (108), Thrissur (86), Kannur (61), Kottayam (51), Kozhikode (39), Palakkad (41), Idukki (39), Pathanamthitta (37), Kollam (30) and Wayanad (14). The State tested 25,096 samples in 24 hours.

In Andhra Pradesh, the death toll at 77 was the highest for a day, and new infections were 10,128 on Wednesday. The overall death toll rose to 1,681 and the case tally to 1,86,461.

With the number of samples tested at 22.35 lakh the positivity rate of tests was 8.34%. In 24 hours, 60,576 samples were tested. East Godavari district reported 1,544 new cases and Guntur reported 16 deaths.

The tallies of fresh cases and deaths were: East Godavari (1544 cases, 7 deaths), Kurnool (1368, 3), Anantapur (1260,2), Visakhapatnam (842, 12), Guntur (730,16), Kadapa (729,2), Chittoor (677,8), Vizianagaram (665,3), West Godavari (582,3), Nellore (537,4), Krishna (440,5), Srikakulam (405, 10) and Prakasam (349, 2).

Dr. Sudhir Bhargava Reddy of Narasaraopet became the first plasma donor in the State, in Vijayawada.

Karnataka recorded a total case load of over 1.5 lakh on Wednesday. There were 73,958 active cases. With 5,619 new cases, positive cases touched 1,51,449. The toll was 2,804 with 100 new fatalities. Bengaluru Urban reported 1,848 cases and 29 of the 100 deaths. Karnataka conducted 27,734 rapid antigen tests as against 15,904 RT-PCR tests on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)