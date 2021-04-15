Coronavirus | Allow journalists to take vaccine, says Editors Guild

The organisation wants scribes to be declared as frontline workers.

The Editors Guild of India urged the Centre on Thursday to declare journalists as frontline workers and allow them to take COVID-19 vaccinations on priority.

“News organisations have been relentlessly covering the pandemic, elections, and other current affairs in an effort to ensure that the flow of news and information to readers continues unabated,” the EGI said in a statement.

It said news media had been considered an essential service, so it would be “fair that journalists be given this cover of protection, especially in the face of number of infected rising to astronomical levels”. The EGI called on the government to get all journalists, regardless of their age, vaccinated so their work continues during this critical time.