National

Coronavirus | All 289 Dubai-bound passengers offloaded at Kochi airport after UK national tests positive

The Cochin International Airport. File

The Cochin International Airport. File   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar in Kerala and was under surveillance

At least 289 passengers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the airport here on Sunday shortly before takeoff after a UK national among them tested positive for novel coronavirus, official sources said here.

The passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar in Kerala and was under surveillance, a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesman said.

He joined the group to reach the Kochi airport without informing authorities in Munnar, he said.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | March 15, 2020

When the test result came, the authorities came to know that he was at the Kochi airport and travelling by an Emirates flight. Firstly, it was decided to offload all 19 passengers of his group, he said.

“Now, it is decided to offload the remaining 270 pax also and send them to hospital for further investigation”, the spokesman said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 12:49:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-all-289-dubai-bound-passengers-offloaded-at-kochi-airport-after-uk-national-tests-positive/article31073807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY