Coronavirus | Airlines to not carry non-Ladakh residents to Leh

New Delhi

20 March 2020 15:11 IST

At present, there are 8 confirmed cases, including an Army jawan, in Ladakh, says UT administration

The Union Territory of Ladakh has issued an order that no commercial flights landing at Leh shall carry in-bound passengers other than the residents of Ladakh, civilian officers and officers of the uniformed forces serving in Ladakh.

The order issued by Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh Saugat Biswas said the decision was taken in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 and due to the emergent requirement of taking stringent precautionary measures for prevention of its spread.

On Thursday, the administration said in a statement that COVID-19 reached Ladakh “through the pilgrims who returned from Iran” and the total number of suspected cases stood at 284.

Presently there were 8 confirmed cases, including an Army jawan. Two hundred and eight persons were in home quarantine and 58 in hospitals. Those tested positive have been kept in isolation along with 10 others, the statement said.