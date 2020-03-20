National

Coronavirus | Airlines to not carry non-Ladakh residents to Leh

Back home: Indians, who were stuck in the Iranian city of Qom, being brought to Mumbai on Friday.

Back home: Indians, who were stuck in the Iranian city of Qom, being brought to Mumbai on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

At present, there are 8 confirmed cases, including an Army jawan, in Ladakh, says UT administration

The Union Territory of Ladakh has issued an order that no commercial flights landing at Leh shall carry in-bound passengers other than the residents of Ladakh, civilian officers and officers of the uniformed forces serving in Ladakh.

The order issued by Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh Saugat Biswas said the decision was taken in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 and due to the emergent requirement of taking stringent precautionary measures for prevention of its spread.

On Thursday, the administration said in a statement that COVID-19 reached Ladakh “through the pilgrims who returned from Iran” and the total number of suspected cases stood at 284.

Also read: 255 Indians have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran, says government | Save us, say Indians stuck in Iran’s epicentre Qom

Presently there were 8 confirmed cases, including an Army jawan. Two hundred and eight persons were in home quarantine and 58 in hospitals. Those tested positive have been kept in isolation along with 10 others, the statement said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 3:16:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-airlines-to-not-carry-non-ladakh-residents-to-leh/article31117487.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY