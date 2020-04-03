Coronavirus | Air India to bring personal protective equipment from Shanghai, Hong Kong

Air India has received China’s clearance to operate cargo flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong to help Indian pharmaceutical companies import personal protective equipment for frontline health workers.

“We have secured requisite approvals from Shanghai for our flights on April 4 and 5 and await clearances for flights on April 6,7 and 8. Permissions have also been obtained for operations to Hong Kong,” Air India Chairman and Managing Director, Rajiv Bansal, said at a press conference.

The flights are being operated on commercial basis following demands from pharmaceutical companies and their intermediaries and will carry cargo on inbound as well as outbound flights.

While the DGCA has allowed airlines to use both passenger cabins as well as aircraft bellies for transporting consignments, Air India is awaiting a nod from insurers as well as Boeing to be able to make the most of the cargo carrying capacity of its planes.

Mr. Bansal added that frequencies of cargo flights may be increased depending on the demand.

The cargo operations will help the airline earn some revenue at a time there is a ban on passenger flights and the entire fleet is grounded.