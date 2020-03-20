Coronavirus | AIIMS Bhubaneswar superintendent concealed son’s travel history, say resident doctors

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on March 20 demanded action against the medical superintendent of the premier institute as he reportedly hid the travel history of his son, who tested positive for coronavirus.

In a representation to B. Geetanjali, Director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, the association said it was gross negligence on the part of the medical superintendent to conceal the travel history of his son who was admitted in the AIIMS isolation unit and kept in doctors room.

“One of the doctors didn’t disclose the details. He himself filled up the case sheet of the patient while hiding the relevant travel history. This patient tested positive on Thursday (March 19) and is the second case of COVID-19 in Odisha. On further enquiry, it was found that the patient was son of the medical superintendent himself and had returned from the U.K. three days back,” alleged the RDA.

Resident doctors pointed out that it was both medical and administrative negligence on the part of the medical superintendent that he did not reveal he was in direct contact, thus risking the spread of COVID-19.

“As we RDA members, along with the residents of concerned departments, had been in regular contact with the medical superintendent in the last few days, we feel betrayed by one of our own,” they said.

“While we residents are coming into regular contact with the patients and providing the first line of care, the administration at the top is yet to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure to handle suspected cases of COVID-19,” said the association members. They demanded strict action against the violators.

When the attention of Ms. Geetanjali was drawn to the alleged negligence, she said, “The Centre has issued guidelines on dealing with primary and secondary contacts. We are following the same. The primary contact will be in home quarantine for 14 days.”