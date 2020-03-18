Coronavirus | AIADMK MP claims Siddha can prevent viral infections, bring dead back to life

NEW DELHI

18 March 2020 05:17 IST

She was speaking during the discussion on the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

At a time when the world is grappling with COVID-19, an MP on Tuesday claimed that medicinal herbs prescribed in the Siddha system of traditional medicine could keep all viral infections, including the pandemic, at bay.

Vijila Sathyanath of the AIADMK said Siddha could not only prevent the COVID-19 infection but bring the dead back to life. She was speaking during the discussion on the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019 and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“...life-saving drugs are there in Siddha. Even a person who has died can be brought back alive. Such natural medicinal herbs are present in Siddha which can treat and prevent all types of viral infections including COVID-19. Also, it enhances immunity in the people and all the viral infections would be really prevented,” the Tamil Nadu MP said.

Also during the discussion on the Bills, BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the term “modern medicine” could also include traditional forms such as the ayurveda. He said there was ongoing research on the benefits of cow urine in Madhya Pradesh, but there was no need to make its use compulsory.

The discussion on the Bills would continue on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivash said.