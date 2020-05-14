Coronavirus | Ahmedabad’s mortality rate way above national average

Gujarat on Thursday recorded 324 infections and 20 deaths. The State’s cumulative numbers have increased to 9,592 cases and 586 deaths.

With the discharge of 191 patients after recovery, the number of the discharged stands at 3,753.

However, it should be mentioned that the recovery rate has shot up after the Central government’s new guidelines came. They don’t mandate retesting of the asymptomatic patients, who can be discharged after 10 days hospitalisation or treatment without testing if they don’t develop any symptoms.

As per the Health department’s figures, 5,210 patients are under treatment in various hospitals while 43 are critical and on ventilator support.

In Ahmedabad, 265 cases and 19 deaths were reported bringing the tally to 6,910 and 465. The city’s mortality rate is almost 6.7%, which is way above the national average of below 4%.

Ahmedabad’s figures of the virus cases and deaths are even sharper than Mumbai in proportion to the population of both cities.

The fact that despite stringent measures like complete shut down of the city except milk parlours and pharmacies in place, the virus is only surging without any containment with daily over 250 plus cases and around more than 20 deaths on average for the last 10 days in the city.

A controversy has erupted regarding number of testings being conducted. As per the data of the Health department, per day testings are being reduced.

On Thursday, only 2,412 tests were conducted against the capacity of 3,000 sample testings per day.

Moreover, the State government also disallowed the private laboratories to conduct the COVID-19 tests.

Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said in her briefing the private laboratories were conducting testings of even asymptomatic patients and hence the decision as per the guidelines of the ICMR which mandates that only symptomatic patients should be tested for infection.