Coronavirus | Active COVID-19 cases below 9 lakh for second consecutive day

As many as 18 states and Union Territories have recorded recovery rates more than the national average, the ministry said.

India’s active COVID-19 cases remained below the nine-lakh mark for a second consecutive day and now constitute merely 12.65 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said Saturday. The total COVID-19 recoveries have gone nearly up 60 lakhs (59,88,822) now, further increasing the difference with respect to the active cases, it highlighted.

“There are 8,83,185 active cases of COVID-19 which constitute merely 12.65% of the total cases of the country. These are nearly 1/8th of the total cases in the country,” the ministry underlined.

“For the second day after the active cases dropped below the 9 lakh mark after a month, the progressive decline continues,” it said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has progressed to 85.81%, it said.

A total of 82,753 patients have recovered and discharged in a span of 24 hours, whereas 73,272 fresh infections have been reported during the period, according to the data updated at 8 am Saturday.

“This is the result of a collaborative action by states and UTs under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, quick hospitalisation and adherence to the standard treatment protocol,” the ministry said.

As much as 76% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, the ministry stated.

Maharashtra continues to contribute the maximum with more than 17,000 single-day recoveries.

The ministry said that 79% of the 73,272 fresh infections registered in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Odisha.

Maharashtra is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 12,000 infections, followed by Karnataka with nearly 11,000 cases.

Also, 926 fresh fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in 10 states and UTs — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. More than 32 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (302 deaths).

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 69,79,423 with 73,272 people testing positive for infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,07,416 with 926 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.