Coronavirus | Active cases rise in A.P. as 7,813 test positive

Thiruvananthapuram

25 July 2020 23:11 IST

Kerala too adds 1,103 cases amid strong local transmission; Karnataka, with 55,388 active cases, ranks second nationally

Kerala’s course of COVID-19 management was marked by the addition of 1,103 new cases on Saturday, taking cumulative cases to 18,098.

While the steady rise reported daily brought little cheer to the Health administration, active cases were stabilised by 1,049 recoveries on the same day.

Local transmission continued to drive the State’s case load, with 875 out of the 1,103 cases being locally acquired infections, including 72 for which no epidemiological link was found. These included 21 health-care workers.

The number of active cases or patients currently under treatment in hospitals in the State was 9,420.

Recoveries recorded so far in the State stood at 8,613.

Four deaths

The death toll touched 59, with two more fatalities in Kozhikode and one each from Ernakulam, Kasaragod and Palakkad. Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum number of cases again, with locally acquired infection accounting for 229 out of 240 cases. The district had the maximum active cases with 2,666 persons being treated in hospitals.

Kozhikode had 110 cases, Kasaragod (105), Alappuzha (102), Kollam (80), Ernakulam (79), Kottayam (77), Malappuram (68), Kannur (62), Pathanamthitta (52), Idukki (40), Thrissur (36), Palakkad 935) and Wayanad (17).

Over 1.54 lakh people were under quarantine, of whom, 8,981 with mild COVID-like symptoms were in hospitals. The number of samples tested in 24 hours was 22,013.

Andhra Pradesh reported 52 new deaths and 7,813 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The tally was up, at 88,671 and the death toll was 985. Active cases shot up in the past few days and as of Saturday 44,431 patients were under treatment. With 3,320 patients discharged in the past day, recoveries stood at 43,255. The recovery rate was down to 48.78%.

Guntur district reported nine new deaths and its overall toll was closer to 100. West Godavari reported eight deaths and East Godavari, Kurnool and Krishna six deaths each. Chittoor district reported five deaths, Vizianagaram four and Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam three deaths each. Similarly, Nellore and Prakasam reported one death each.

East Godavari once again topped the single-day tally with 1,324 cases, West Godavari had 1,012 new cases and Visakhapatnam 936 cases.

Karnataka stood second in active cases in the country at 55,388, pushing Tamil Nadu to third place. Maharashtra led with 1.45 lakh active cases. With 5,072 new infections, total positive cases touched 90,942. After 110 deaths on Friday, fatalities dropped to 72. The toll was 1,796. Bengaluru Urban reported 2,036 new cases, and 30 of the 72 deaths.

(With inputs from Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)