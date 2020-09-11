Coronavirus | Active cases in Karnataka, A.P. close to a lakh each

Bengaluru

11 September 2020 22:48 IST

The two States record 207 deaths in a day; Bengaluru still a hotspot with 3,426 new cases; Telangana, Kerala add 5.414 cases

With 130 deaths in 24 hours, Karnataka’s COVID-19 toll breached the 7,000 mark and touched 7,067 on Friday. The State added 1,013 deaths to its toll in the last one week.

Recording the discharge of 12,545 people, the State said its active cases reduced from 1,01,537 to 98,326.

On Friday, 9,464 new cases were reported. In all, 770 patients were being monitored in ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,426 cases taking its total to 1,63,631. With 30 new deaths, the city’s toll touched 2,370. A total of 64,666 tests were conducted including 28,350 rapid antigen tests.

Telangana on Thursday reported 2,426 cases. With another 13 deaths reported the same day, fatalities rose to 940.

The Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare said 2,324 persons recovered on Thursday and active cases stood at 32,195. This included 25,240 who were in home and institutional isolation.

Cases in Greater Hyderabad stood at 338, marginally higher than Wednesday’s 327 cases. Five other districts reported over 100 cases: Nalgonda (164), Rangareddy (216), Medchal Malkajgiri (172), Karimnagar (129) and Warangal Urban (108). Official data said 62,890 samples were tested on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh had 9,999 new infections on Friday. The death toll climbed to 4,779 with 77 new deaths, the Health Department said. The highest single-day tally so far was 10,830 cases.

There were 96,191 active cases in the State. Another 71,137 samples were tested with an overall positivity rate of 12.30%.

COVID-19 spread was fastest in the past two months as 95% (5,18,518) of all cases were reported then.

Kerala’s cases crossed the one lakh mark on Friday to touch 1,02,254, with the reporting of 2,988 new cases.

Testing was done for 35,056 samples. Active cases stood at 27,877. State Health department data said 282 patients were in ICUs, 66 of them on ventilator support.

The government added 14 more deaths to its provisional COVID-19 death list.

Three deaths each were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Thrissur, two from Alappuzha, and one each from Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Of the 2,988 new cases reported, 2,809 were locally acquired infections. In 265 cases, no epidemiological link could be established.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 494 cases, of which all except two were a result of local transmission. Malappuram had 390 cases, Kollam 303, Ernakulam 295, Kozhikode 261, Kannur 256, Kottayam 221, Alapuzha 200, Thrissur 184, Palakkad 109, Kasaragod 102, Pathanamthitta 93, Wayanad 52 and Idukki 28 cases.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)