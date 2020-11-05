Coronavirus | Active case load less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days: Health Ministry

Kerala continues to report a high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Delhi

India’s active COVID-19 case load is less than 6 lakh for the last seven consecutive days and stands at 5,27,962, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. It said the active cases were now only 6.31% of the total positive cases. Following the national trend, 27 States/Union Territories have less than 20,000 active cases. Ten States/Union Territories account for 78% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal together account for more than 51% of the active cases.

The Ministry added that the total recovered cases stand at 77,11,809. About 55,331 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours, whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,210, said the Ministry data.

“About 82% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/Union Territories. Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the maximum to the single day recoveries, with more than 8,000 recoveries. They together account for more than 45% of the new recovered cases,” said the Ministry.

10 States

Among the new confirmed cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 79% are found concentrated in 10 States and Union Territories. Kerala continues to report a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Delhi with more than 6,000 cases.

“About 704 fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, 10 States/Union Territories account for nearly 80% of the new deaths. More than 42% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra alone [300 deaths],” said the Ministry.