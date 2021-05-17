Coronavirus | About 4.32 lakh Railway employees vaccinated

NEW DELHI

17 May 2021 19:09 IST

The organisation seeing about 1,000 COVID-19 cases among employees daily on an average

The Railways, which is seeing about 1,000 COVID-19 cases among employees daily on an average, has so far vaccinated around 4.32 lakh workers, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma said on Monday.

Mr. Sharma said they are in talks with the State governments to immunise the remaining staff. The Railways is among the largest employers in India with over 12 lakh staff.

“The Railways has so far vaccinated 4.32 lakh employees. That is quite a fair number. We are in touch with State governments to vaccinate the balance staff. The first stage was 45 years and above and also the frontline workers like medical staff and RPF. They have been completed,” Mr. Sharma said during a press conference.

He said now the emphasis is on those aged between 18 to 45 years. “We are in touch with the States, firstly, to finish the 45 years and above group of people, now, not many are left. Secondly, to quickly cover our 18-45 age group in different States...Our DRMs and GMs have flagged this issue...Railways carries essential commodities. We are running Oxygen Expresses and also meet the coaching requirements of passengers. We have been insisting on State governments to quickly take action in inoculating our people so that they get vaccinated fast,” the Chairman said.

Cyclone Tauktae precautions

Mr. Sharma said the Railways is taking all measures to ensure minimal time disruption of any operations and earliest resumption wherever temporary suspension occurs due to safety reasons.

He said all vulnerable areas and important bridges are being constantly monitored by the engineering wings and relief material has been kept at convenient locations for quick response.

“Zonal and Divisional controls are monitoring the situation and constantly in touch with all stations in Southern Railway, South Western Railway, Konkan Railway, Central Railway and Western Railway. Divisions and Zones are in constant touch with State governments to monitor and plan for any contingency.”

He said the emergency response such as Accident Relief Trains, Medical Relief Vans and Tower Wagons have been put on high alert and readiness for quick turnout in any contingency. “Reserves of stone dust, boulders etc are kept ready for attending to any breaches...Wind speeds are being monitored constantly in vulnerable sections and speed restrictions being imposed.”

The Railways also announced that it has so far delivered about 10,300 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in more than 600 tankers to States.

“... Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa & Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States...in complex operational route planning scenarios,” it said.

Till now, 521 tonnes of oxygen had been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2,652 tonnes in U.P., 431 tonnes in M.P., 1,290 tonnes in Haryana, 564 tonnes in Telangana, 40 tonnes in Rajasthan, 361 tonnes in Karnataka, 200 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 231 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 40 tonnes in Punjab, 118 tonnes in Kerala and nearly 3734 tonnes in Delhi.