Coronavirus | AAI makes Aarogya Setu app mandatory for passengers

Given that domestic flight operations may resume soon, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday said it was mandatory for all passengers to follow certain directives, which includes registration on the Aarogya Setu App.
“With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitiser, keep docs handy & register on Aarogya Setu App,” it tweeted.
The passengers will have to wear a mask and other protective gear, maintain four-feet physical distance from co-passengers, do web check-in. carry a printout of boarding cards, wash/sanitise hands frequently and cooperate with airport staff, said the AAI.
