Coronavirus | 83% of COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours from 10 States/U.T.s

NEW DELHI:

24 September 2020 21:10 IST

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal lead the list

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday admitted that 10 States and Union Territories account for 83% of the new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal leading the list. India has registered 1,129 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, as per data released by the Health Ministry.

The other States/UTs on the list are Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Haryana.

A senior Health Ministry official added that these were also the States where the Ministry has ramped up testing. Across India, 11,56,569 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, and the total number of tests crossed 6.74 crore on Thursday.

“India has substantially ramped up its testing infrastructure across the country. Currently, there are 1,810 labs [testing for COVID-19], including 1,082 government and 728 private labs. In the past 24 hours, testing has been the highest in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Odisha,” said the senior Health Ministry official.

A release issued by the Health Ministry said that for the sixth consecutive day, the number of new confirmed cases has been lower than new recoveries. “A total of 86,508 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country,” it said.

Meanwhile, 75% of the new confirmed cases are also concentrated in 10 States/UTs, said the Ministry, with Maharashtra continuing to top this list. “It [Maharashtra] has alone contributed more than 21,000 [cases] followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than more than 7,000 and 6,000 cases respectively,” the release said.

In its response to a Lok Sabha question earlier this week, the Health Ministry said that in the un-lockdown phase, a total of 13,76,090 persons have been brought back from various countries (as reported on September 20), and their return followed up. “A total of about 40 lakh persons have been kept under surveillance,” it added.

Replying to a question on diseases that may have been neglected due to the pandemic, the Ministry said that the tuberculosis notification (in which TB is diagnosed in a patient, reported within the national surveillance system, and then on to the World Health Organization) for January 2020 to August 2020 was 11,76,164, whereas from the same time period in the previous year (January 2019 to August 2019) the notification was 16,49,310.

“Currently, there is no evidence to suggest an increase in the incidence of TB cases as a result of the pandemic,” said the Ministry.

It added that under the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP), a decline has been noticed in the number of individuals attending HIV counselling and testing/screening centres during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is due to the lack of transport services and reduced mobility thereof. During March-July 2020, around 1.4 crore HIV testing has been reported under NACP facilities in comparison to 2.32 crore testing in March-July 2019. As a result of decrease in testing/screening, detection of new HIV cases has also reduced,” the Ministry admitted.

“During period of March-July 2020, there has been around 41.40 thousand HIV positive results at NACP facilities, down from 82.20 thousand HIV positive results in corresponding months of 2019,” the Ministry said.

“As of now, the current evidence does not anticipate an increase in HIV incidence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the uptake of HIV/AIDS services, the NACP has issued guidance notes to all States/Union Territories’ AIDS Control Societies (SACS) to facilitate continuity of HIV prevention, testing and treatment services as much as possible through differentiated modalities like multi-month dispensation of anti-retroviral treatment (ART), community-based screening for HIV, and decentralised options for management, including enabling directives for commodities transportation,” it added.