Coronavirus | 76 new cases found in Gujarat

Migrant workers from other states and the homeless rest at a shelter set up at a mall during lockdown in Ahmedabad on April 07, 2020. Nation is observing lock-down for 21 days to curb the havoc of Coronavirus.

Migrant workers from other states and the homeless rest at a shelter set up at a mall during lockdown in Ahmedabad on April 07, 2020. Nation is observing lock-down for 21 days to curb the havoc of Coronavirus.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

With a record 76 new cases, the highest so far in a single day, the total number of coronavirus infections in Gujarat shot up to 262 on Thursday, while the death toll rose to 17 with the addition of one more fatality, said officials.

All the new cases were recorded during the last 24 hours, they said.

One person also died during this period, taking the death toll 17, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Of the total 1,975 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 76 came positive for the virus, she added.

Out of these 76 new cases, as many as 58 were from Ahmedabad alone, followed by Patan (7), Vadodara (4),Surat (2), Rajkot (2) and one case each from Dahod, Anand and Chhotaudepur districts.

