Coronavirus | 6 States continue to see rise in daily COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

A senior citizen waits to receive a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai on March 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continued reporting increase in daily new cases of COVID-19 and together they accounted for 85.95% of the cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry in a release on Wednesday.

Also read: Coronavirus | Cabinet Secretary reviews upsurge of COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, 14,989 new cases were registered and Maharashtra reported the highest of 7,863, followed by Kerala (2,938) and Punjab (729), said the release.

As per data released by the Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka have shown the maximum increase in new cases on a week on week basis and Maharashtra alone accounted for a weekly increase of 16,012 cases in terms of the number of cases. In percentage terms, Punjab reported a weekly increase of 71.5% (1,783 cases).

Also read: Coronavirus | Amid surge in cases, Centre orders more RT-PCR tests

The country’s total active caseload had reached 1,70,126 currently, while more than 1.08 crore (1,08,12,044) people had recovered so far and 13,123 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries

Also, 86.58% of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in six States, with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of single day recoveries of 6,332. In Kerala, 3,512 people recovered in the past 24 hours and Tamil Nadu followed it with 473 recoveries.

Also read: Coronavirus | Centre rushes multi-disciplinary high-level teams to 10 States as COVID-19 cases surge

Ninety-eight deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Four States accounted for 88.78% of them. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (54). Kerala followed it with 16 and Punjab 10. Twenty-Four States/Union Territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam, have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

