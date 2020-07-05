Coronavirus | 6 of 37 Karnataka fatalities were asymptomatic

Kerala reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and the cumulative case burden of the State was 5,429. Of the new cases, 51 were due to local transmission, while 174 were imported.

Many districts reported an increase in local transmission and the authorities could not link many of these to a particular source.

The situation was acute in Thiruvananthapuram district, where the government declared a triple lockdown.

In Thiruvananthapuram 22 of 27 cases reported on Sunday were acquired by people from the community. Of the 22, there was no epidemiological link for 14. Disease transmission was steadily on the rise in the urban areas as well as the coastal areas in the capital.

A similar situation existed in urban Ernakulam. The 51 cases of local transmission also included those of seven Defence Security Corps and two CISF jawans in Kannur, two BSF jawans in Thrissur, and two ship crew.

As many as 1,925 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Sunday. The positive cases were the highest for a single day. With this, the case total for the State stood at 23,474 and COVID-19 deaths at 372. As many as 64% of the total 1,925 positive cases were from Bengaluru Urban. Of the 37 deaths, 16 were from Bengaluru Urban, and 10 from Bidar.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare said two deaths each were reported in Belagavi and Kalaburagi. Davangere, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Davangere and Dharwad reported one death each. The bulletin said six asymptomatic people were among the 37 who succumbed to COVID-19.

A total of 603 patients were discharged on Sunday. Of 13,251 active cases, 243 were in intensive care.

Fourteen patients died and 998 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Fatalities and new cases were the highest in a single day. The tally rose to 18,697 and toll to 232, the Health Department said. Most new deaths were in Kurnool (5) and Anantapur (3). Chittoor and Kadapa districts had two deaths each and Krishna and Visakhapatnam one each. The State had over 10,000 active patients. During the last 24 hours, 414 recovered, taking total recoveries to 8,422 and active cases to 10,043.

The new cases were in : Guntur 157; East Godavari 118; Kurnool 97; Srikakulam (which doubled its tally in single day) 96; Visakhpatnam 88; Anantapur 87; Chittoor 74; Krishna 62; Kadapa 52; Nellore 45; West Godavari 40; Prakasam 27; and Vizianagaram 18.

Telangana’s cases touched 23,902 on Sunday and seven patients succumbed to the disease. The new cases included 1,277 from Greater Hyderabad, 125 from Medchal, and 82 from Rangareddy. Of the total 23,902 cases, 10,904 were active cases, 12,703 were discharged and 295 died.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vijayawada bureaus)