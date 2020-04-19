Coronavirus | 580 people arrested for violating lockdown norms and not wearing masks in Manipur

Manipur Police has arrested 580 people on April 18 for violating the lockdown norms and not wearing masks in public places in the State, a senior police officer said.
https://www.thehindu.com/topic/coronavirus/
The police also seized 347 vehicles for violating the existing lockdown norms, a statement issued by ADGP (L/O) L. Kailun said.
The DGP L.M. Khaute told people not to spread false information about COVID-19 in social media.
He said strong action would be taken if anyone spread false information about COVID-19.
Mr. Khaute, in a video message urged all to co-operate with the ongoing lockdown and said, the department is working 24/7 for the service of the people.
The State has so far had two cases of COVID-19, of which one has recovered and has been discharged from hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.