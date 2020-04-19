Coronavirus | 580 people arrested for violating lockdown norms and not wearing masks in Manipur

Manipur Police has arrested 580 people on April 18 for violating the lockdown norms and not wearing masks in public places in the State, a senior police officer said.

The police also seized 347 vehicles for violating the existing lockdown norms, a statement issued by ADGP (L/O) L. Kailun said.

The DGP L.M. Khaute told people not to spread false information about COVID-19 in social media.

He said strong action would be taken if anyone spread false information about COVID-19.

Mr. Khaute, in a video message urged all to co-operate with the ongoing lockdown and said, the department is working 24/7 for the service of the people.

The State has so far had two cases of COVID-19, of which one has recovered and has been discharged from hospital.