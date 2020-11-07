Coronavirus | 577 COVID-19 fatalities in last 24 hours, Delhi reports max new cases

Active cases had been on a sustained decline and stood at 5,16,632 on Saturday: Health Ministry

There were 577 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours in the country, and of these, 10 States/UTs accounted for nearly 83% of the deaths, according to a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

Over 27.9% of the new fatalities were reported from Maharashtra (161). Delhi and West Bengal followed it with 64 and 55 respectively.

Also, 77% of the new cases were from 10 States and UTs. Delhi had overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala to report 7,178 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 7,002 new cases.

Active cases had been on a sustained decline and stood at 5,16,632 on Saturday. This figure translated to 6.11% of the total positive cases.

The total recovered cases stood at 78,19,886, which pushed the national recovery rate to 92.41%. The gap between the recovered cases and active ones presently stood at 73,03,254, the Ministry stated.

Maharashtra tops recoveries

Maharashtra continued to have the maximum number of single day recoveries. Over 11,000 recoveries pushed up its total recoveries to 15,62,342.

“The last five weeks has seen a continuous decline in average daily new cases. The average daily new cases have declined to 46,000 cases from more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October,” the release noted.

Seventy-nine per cent of the new recovered cases were concentrated in 10 States/UTs, it said.

The country’s daily new recoveries have been exceeding the daily new cases since more than a month. “In contrast to 50,356 new reported cases, 53,920 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. This trend has been observed forthe last five weeks. This also played a pivotal role in pushing down the active caseload which is presently pegged at 5.16 lakh,” it added.