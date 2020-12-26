Coronavirus | 5% of COVID-19 cases to be tested for genome sequence

The National Task Force on COVID-19 also recommended the setting up of a ‘Genomic Surveillance Consortium’ to map the various strains circulating in India.

A meeting of the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19, convened by the Indian Council of Medical Research, has concluded that while there was no need to change the existing treatment protocol in view of the mutations emerging in the SARS-CoV-2 strain, 5% of the positive cases from all the States and Union Territories would now be sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS).

“This is in addition to the more than 50 samples of U.K. returnees which are currently under sequencing at the designated laboratories,” the NTF said.

Various strains

The NTF also recommended the setting up of a ‘Genomic Surveillance Consortium’ (INSACOG) to map the various strains circulating in India.

As per the earlier direction of the Union Health Ministry, all passengers who arrived from the U.K. between December 21 and 23 were tested at the airports. Only those testing negative in the RT-PCR test are permitted to exit the airports.

The NTF recommended that in addition to the existing surveillance strategies, it is critical to conduct enhanced genomic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 specially in incoming passengers from the U.K.

“Since ICMR has always advocated use of two or more gene assays for testing SARS-CoV-2, it is unlikely to miss infected cases using the current testing strategy,” said a release issued by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

The meeting was convened to discuss evidence-based modifications in testing, treatment and surveillance strategies with the emergence of the new virus variant in the U.K.

The Ministry noted that the variant has 14 non-synonymous (amino acid altering) mutations, 6 synonymous (non amino-acid altering), and 3 deletions. Eight mutations are present in the Spike (S) gene which carries the binding site (Receptor Binding Domain) of the ACE2 receptors, which are the point of entry of the virus into the human respiratory cells.

“Besides, it will also be critical to conduct genome sequencing in samples where there is dropout of the S gene in lab diagnosis, proven cases of re-infections etc. Routine genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 from representative samples all across the samples needs to be a continuous and well planned activity,” it said.

The Ministry said it is important to understand that like all other RNA viruses, SARS-CoV-2 will continue to mutate.

“The mutated virus can also be contained by measures like social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing masks and also by an effective vaccine, as and when available,” it said.