Coronavirus: 48-year-old woman from Howrah dies, toll three in Bengal

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded the third death as a 48-year-old woman from Salkia in Howrah district succumbed to COVID-19. She was admitted to the Howrah State General Hospital and died late on Monday evening even before the test reports were received by the hospital authorities.

“We had got the samples by 12 noon and by later in the evening we confirmed that the patent from Howrah was suffering from coronavirus infection,” a doctor at the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and SSKM Hospital, a State-run testing facility in Kolkata told The Hindu.

The nurses at the State-run hospital in Howrah district, where the patient passed away, alleged that she was admitted at the general ward on Sunday and they were not provided with any personal protective equipment while treating her. A few of the paramedical staff blamed the hospital authorities for exposing the entire staff to an infected patient.

Her family members have been directed to remain in isolation. The police authorities are trying to ensure strict lockdown was enforced in Salkia. It was learnt that the woman visited north Bengal a few week ago.

On Monday, a 44 -year-old woman from Kalimpong died of the pandemic at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. On March 23, the State reported its first death when a 57-year-old man passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata.

So far the State has registered 22 cases and three patients have recovered from the infection and are likely to be disgharged from hospital isolation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that separate Coronavirus hospital be set up at each of the 22 districts of the State.