National

Coronavirus | 35 Indians land in Delhi from Kabul, being sent to ITBP quarantine facility

In this handout photo provided by ITBP, medics screen patients for COVID-19 at a quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi. File

In this handout photo provided by ITBP, medics screen patients for COVID-19 at a quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The 35 passengers are being screened and will be sent to the quarantine facility in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi

A flight carrying 35 Indians from Afghanistan landed at the Delhi airport on March 30 and the passengers were being sent to an ITBP quarantine facility set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

They said the Kam Air flight from Kabul landed at about 2:40 p.m. at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The 35 passengers are being screened with temperature guns by ITBP personnel at the tarmac and will be sent to the quarantine facility in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi.

The facility already has 481 Indians who were recently rescued from COVID-19 affected Rome in Italy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 6:14:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-35-indians-land-in-delhi-from-kabul-being-sent-to-itbp-quarantine-facility/article31207061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY