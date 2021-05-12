Coronavirus | 3.46 lakh new COVID-19 cases recorded

CHENNAI

12 May 2021 22:59 IST

3,868 more deaths were also registered

India recorded 3,46,150 new COVID-19 cases until 9.40 p.m. on Wednesday. As many as 3,868 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,36,86,742 cases and 2,58,093 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 46,781 infections, followed by Kerala (43,529) and Karnataka (39,998). Maharashtra also recorded 816 casualties, followed by Karnataka (517) and Uttar Pradesh (329). The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

As many as 19,83,804 samples were tested on Tuesday (the results for which were made available on Wednesday), the highest number of tests conducted in a day in the country. This was 1.33 lakh more tests than those conducted on Monday and 4.42 lakh more than those conducted the previous Tuesday (May 4).

Over 24.46 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Wednesday, which was around 57,000 doses lesser than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, this was 8.85 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period one week ago. Only about 3.8% of India’s adult population have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as on May 10. Among major States/U.T.s, the three with the highest coverage of both doses were Gujarat (7.08%), Delhi (7.06%) and Kerala (6.93%). On the other hand, the three with the lowest adult coverage of both doses were Uttar Pradesh (1.94%), Bihar (2.12%) and Jharkhand (2.4%).