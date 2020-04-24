Coronavirus | 34 Bhopal policemen test positive; 30 family members too affected

So far, 34 police personnel, including some officers, have tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal, a top official said on Thursday.

The official claimed that as per the findings, the initial infections in the city’s police force were caused when the personnel went out in search of those who had returned to the State capital after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin held last month.

“With a policeman in our cybercell testing coronavirus positive on Thursday morning, 34 of our personnel, including officers, have been infected so far,” Bhopal Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Upendra Jain, told PTI.

Around 30 of their family members had also contracted the infection, he added.

Not going home

To curb the spread of the virus and to keep their family members safe, around 2,100 police personnel in the city are not going home after duty hours.

“They have been put up in hotels and provided PPE kits, sanitisers and food,” the ADGP added.

“After an analysis, we came to know that the virus found its way into the police force when our personnel went out to search for the people who had come to Bhopal after attending the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month,” Mr. Jain said.

“As per the findings, there was no other source initially, except the Nizamuddin attendees, from whom they could have contracted the infection. The police went to the mosques under the Jahangirabad and Ashbagh police stations towards the end of last month to look for the attendees,” he said.

Already 30-35 Jamaat members, including foreigners, who had come from Delhi, had tested positive, Mr. Jain said.

He, however, said all the policemen were not infected due to the Nizamuddin attendees.

Part of medical team

“One of them contracted the infection as he was part of a medical team visiting homes to check the virus spread. A few others got infected in the containment areas and during the general duty, but the virus crept into police force through the Nizamuddin attendees,” he said.

“No policemen or their family member affected by the virus had history of travel abroad,” Mr. Jain said.