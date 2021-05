Coronavirus | 3.15 lakh fresh cases, 3,588 deaths reported

11/05/2021 : Ambulances with oxygen support COVID-19 patients waiting outside for admission at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

18.5 lakh samples tested on Monday

India recorded 3,15,600 new COVID-19 cases until 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. As many as 3,588 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,33,07,639 cases and 2,53,615 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 40,956 infections, followed by Karnataka (39,510) and Kerala (37,290). Maharashtra also recorded 793 casualties, followed by Karnataka (480) and Delhi (347).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Over 18.5 lakh samples were tested on Monday (the results for which were made available on Tuesday), which is 3.75 lakh more than the number of tests conducted on Sunday. It is also 1.86 lakh tests more than those conducted the previous Monday (May 3). After crossing the 19 lakh mark on May 5, daily tests in India have stayed around the 18.5 lakh mark.

The country’s daily average tests positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to increase. As on May 10, it stood at 22.3%. It was 10.3% a month before.

Over 25.03 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Tuesday, which is 17.66 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 7.69 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago.

However, the daily vaccination rate in the country has declined significantly between May 1-10 compared to April 21-30. In the first 10 days of May, around 17.72 lakh doses were administered daily in the country on average which is lesser than 24.87 lakh average daily doses given in the last 10 days of April.