Coronavirus | 30 more BSF men test positive

Thirty more BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Six of them are in Delhi and 24 others in Tripura.

The total number of infected persons now stands at 235 in the 2.5 lakh-strong force.

Two others have recovered and two have died so far.

The cases have been reported from the units deployed in Delhi, Jodhpur, Kolkata and Ambassa in Tripura.