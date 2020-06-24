Coronavirus | 29 from Mumbai test positive in Sri Lanka

Twenty nine of the 40 new COVID-19 cases that Sri Lanka reported on Tuesday are seafarers who travelled from Mumbai, according to Sri Lankan health authorities.
All passengers arriving in Sri Lanka — airline services have been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic — in charter or special flights are tested on arrival. While those who test positive are referred for treatment, others are required to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, either in government-run centres or in designated hotels.As of Wednesday afternoon, Sri Lanka has reported a total of 1,998 cases, 11 deaths and 1,562 recoveries. The last local case was reported on April 25, according to Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services. However, dozens of Sri Lankan returnees from other countries have tested positive on arrival.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has opened up the country, citing the decreasing number of active cases. The country is scheduled to go for general elections on August 5, after election authorities postponed the polls twice in the wake of COVID-19.
In a tweet on Tuesday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said while most countries “are suffering” from COVID-19, Sri Lanka “has achieved a remarkable victory thru collective efforts, but the virus is yet to be eradicated. Negligence could spread the virus again — I call upon all citizens to take stringent measures based on health guidelines.”
