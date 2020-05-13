National

Coronavirus | 29 deaths, 364 cases in Gujarat

Vehement protest: Migrant workers blocking traffic at Gandhidham in Gujarat.

Vehement protest: Migrant workers blocking traffic at Gandhidham in Gujarat.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Total case tally mounts to 9,268, fatalities 566

Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 29 deaths and 364 COVID-19 cases, taking the case tally to 9,268 and death toll to 566. It has become the second State after Maharashtra to have crossed the 9,000 mark in total infections.

Gujarat’s trend of 300 plus cases continues for the last 10 days while its per day fatality numbers remain above 20.

Out of 29 deaths occurred on Wednesday, 25 are from Ahmedabad, three from Surat and one from Patan. Out of total 364 cases, 292 came from Ahmedabad alone.

Ahmedabad’s cumulative numbers are: 6,645 cases and 446 deaths, highest death in a single city after Mumbai. After Ahmedabad, Surat is the worst affected with 967 cases and 43 deaths in Gujarat.

There are 39 patients who are on ventilator support, while 5,101 others are stable.

On Wednesday, 316 patients were discharged as per the new guidelines of the Central government which require no retesting of asymptomatic patients after 10 days of hospitalisation and they can be discharged if they don’t develop symptoms.

The State’s total recovery numbers are 3,562. So far, a total of 1,22,297 samples have been tested in the State.

Migrant labourers

Meanwhile, the exodus of migrant labourers from various parts of Gujarat continues. So far, nearly four lakh migrant workers in 300 trains have been moved to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, hundreds of migrant workers in Gandhidham near Kandla Port came on the national highway and blocked traffic demanding that they be allowed to return to their homes in Bihar in a special train.

According to local sources, migrants in Gandhidham have been demanding that a special train to Bihar be arranged to transport them.

