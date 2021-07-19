Coronavirus | 2.57 crore jabs available with States, says Centre

‘41.99 crore doses provided so far’

Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to States and Union territories, and more than 2.56 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry said 15,75,140 more doses are in the process of being supplied.

It said 41.99 crore (41,99,68,590) vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources.

39.42 cr. doses used

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 39,42,97,344 doses, according to data available at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The Ministry said 2,56,71,246 Covid vaccine doses are still available with the governments of States and Union Territories and private hospitals. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21.

In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75% of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and Union Territories.

The remaining 25% can be procured by private hospitals.