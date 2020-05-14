National

Coronavirus | 253 new cases in M.P.; Indore sees steepest spike of 131 cases

Five deaths were reported, taking total fatalities to 237

The count of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh surged to 4,426 on Thursday as 253 new cases were reported during the day, said the Directorate of Health Services.

Indore, the worst-hit city, saw the steepest spike of 131 cases on the day, while Bhopal reported 42 new cases and Burhanpur 35, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate.

Besides, five coronavirus deaths were reported on the day. Three died in Burhanpur, while one died in Indore and Neemuch each. The State-wide death toll stands at 237.

As for recoveries, 167 patients were discharged from hospitals across the State on the day. So far, 2,171 persons have recovered from the illness. There are 2,018 active cases in the State.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 18,81,666 labourers were working under the MGNREGS across the State. He directed officials to pay labourers on time.

