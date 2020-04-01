National

Coronavirus | 250 Rajya Sabha members to contribute from MPLADS fund

Officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also announced on Tuesday that they would be contributing a minimum one day’s salary each to the PM-CARES.

Many members of the Rajya Sabha have consented to contribute from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds to the common central pool to fight COVID-19. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had asked the MPs to contribute at least ₹1 crore each from their MPLAD funds. Under the scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector works estimated at ₹5 crore a year to be taken up in their respective constituencies.

Officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also announced on Tuesday that they would be contributing a minimum one day’s salary each to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund in support of the ongoing measures against COVID-19. A day’s salary of about 1300 employees of the secretariat would come up to ₹33 lakh.

