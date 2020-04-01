Coronavirus | 250 Rajya Sabha members to contribute from MPLADS fund

Many members of the Rajya Sabha have consented to contribute from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds to the common central pool to fight COVID-19. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had asked the MPs to contribute at least ₹1 crore each from their MPLAD funds. Under the scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector works estimated at ₹5 crore a year to be taken up in their respective constituencies.
Officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also announced on Tuesday that they would be contributing a minimum one day’s salary each to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund in support of the ongoing measures against COVID-19. A day’s salary of about 1300 employees of the secretariat would come up to ₹33 lakh.
