Coronavirus | 25 fresh cases in Punjab

Punjab recorded 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 2,106, according to an official statement.

The Health Department said the major chunk of new cases, 10 and five were reported from Jalandhar and Pathankot districts respectively. The active cases are 1,488 and 1,918 patients have been cured till May 26, it added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government issued a detailed advisory specifying health protocol and procedure for international as well as domestic travellers coming by air, rail and road.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that due to the dynamic situation of COVID 19, the central government has been revising its protocol and advisories from time to time creating some difficulty in the mind of inbound travellers, specially after its latest advisory issued on May 24. “Now the Punjab Health Department has issued comprehensive guidelines and has specified that all international travellers will be required to handover self-declaration form having personal and health details to State officers for their screening as per the health protocol at the point of entry,” he said.

“Inbound international passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be taken to health facility for testing and their RT-PCR samples as per ICMR guidelines will be taken for COVID testing. Those who test positive and asymptomatic, provided they are less than 60 years of age or do not have any co-morbidities will be kept in COVID care centers,” he said.

He said asymptomatic passengers and those found negative will be taken into institutional quarantine on payment basis and will be tested on the fifth day. “If tested negative, they shall be allowed to go home after completion of seven days of institutional quarantine and will be advised for home quarantine for another seven days. A written undertaking in this regard shall be submitted to health officials-district administration. If tested positive they shall be shifted to government isolation facility and treated as per health protocol,” he said.

In Chandigarh, three fresh cases surfaced taking the tally to 278.