Coronavirus | 2.49 lakh cases and 4,031 deaths recorded

Highest number of samples tested on Thursday

India recorded 2,49,314 new COVID-19 cases and 4,031 new deaths till 9.50 p.m. on Friday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,62,80,095 cases and 2,95,397 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 36,184 new infections, followed by Karnataka (32,218) and Kerala (29,673). Maharashtra recorded 1,263 new casualties on the day, followed by Tamil Nadu (467) and Karnataka (353). Maharashtra’s fatalities includes backlog deaths which were not reported in the previous bulletins.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

As many as 20,61,683 samples were tested in the country on Thursday (the results for which were made available on Friday), the highest number of tests carried out in a single day in the country. This is the third instance when daily tests in India have crossed the 20 lakh-mark. India’s average daily test positivity rate (TPR, positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 22.7% on May 9 and reduced to 15.2% as on May 20.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, around 14.82 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Friday, which is 3.1 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Also, it is 3.7 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago.

As of 9 p.m. on Friday, In India, 15.8% of the adult population, 35.7% of the 45+ population and 41.3% of the 60+ population have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, only about 9% of the adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Among the 60+ age-group, 18% in Tamil Nadu and 25% in Uttar Pradesh has been vaccinated with at least one dose. While 67% in Chhattisgarh and 80% in Rajasthan have been done so.