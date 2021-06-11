Coronavirus | 2,213 backlog deaths added to Maharashtra’s tally on June 11, 2021

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 21:58 IST

Maharashtra recorded 2,619 new deaths followed by Tamil Nadu (378) and Kerala (173).

India recorded 82,533 new COVID-19 cases and 3,976 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Friday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,93,56,505 cases and 3,67,086 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 15,759 new infections, followed by Kerala (14,233) and Maharashtra (11,766). Maharashtra recorded 2,619 new deaths followed by Tamil Nadu (378) and Kerala (173). Maharashtra’s fatalities include 2,213 backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports and added to Friday’s tally.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 32.75 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Friday, which is nearly 1.05 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is almost 4 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country stood at 30.27 lakh on June 10. The last time the figure had crossed the 30-lakh mark was nearly two months earlier on April 17.

About 21.3% of adults in India, 41.7% of those aged above 45 and 45.6% of people aged above 60, have been administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 9.45 p.m. on Friday. While 14.6% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.4% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.