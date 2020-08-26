Coronavirus | 20,000 women vendors will stand to gain through doles: Manipur CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL

26 August 2020 19:39 IST

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the State rises to 25

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Thursday that the situation triggered by COVID-19 is at a stage which can be brought under control. “The women who sell various items in the three markets in the Imphal city are cooperating with the government all these months. Since the women vendors are facing financial crisis since March the government had started doling out loans — 20,000 women will be benefited.”

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

With the death of a 65-year-old woman on Wednesday morning in the JN Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, the toll in due to COVID-19 has risen to 25. Health officials said most of the persons who died of the virus happen to be suffering from multiple diseases including high blood pressure and diabetes. They advised elderly men and women to be careful.

Advertising

Advertising

The woman, from Imphal city’s Wahengbam Leikai, was admitted to the JNIMS on August 20. However there was little progress in her health.

Patient flees hospital

One COVID-19 positive person, who was admitted to the JNMIS, fled on Wednesday. He hails from Khergao. A joint team of health and police went to the village. However, the family members refused to hand over the patient to the team who sought the cooperation of the local youths’ clubs.

State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

But the youths were allegedly attacked by the family members who were armed with machetes and stones. Aziz Khan, a youth activist, said the family members allegedly deal in drugs. The local clubs had warned the family in the recent past. He demanded proper action into the incident. If suitable action is not taken up, there will be strong protests from the people.