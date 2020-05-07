Coronavirus | 2 BSF personnel succumb to infection

On Thursday, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died and 41 others tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the deceased was asymptomatic and was in his office at the BSF Headquarters in the CGO Complex in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital on May 3. He died 24 hours later. A test was conducted before his death and the report came on May 6, which said that he was COVID-19 positive.

No prior symptoms

An official said that the BSF personnel had not complained of any symptoms before.

The other BSF personnel who died was suffering from a critical disease and had contracted the infection while visiting a hospital in Delhi.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the 2.5 lakh strong force stands at 195. Two others have recovered.

The cases have been reported from units posted in Delhi, Jodhpur, Kolkata and Ambassa in Tripura.

A BSF statement said: “41 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported since Wednesday. Most of these BSF personnel have been aiding civil police in internal security duties.”

‘All protocol followed’

“While all instructions and protocols issued by Health Ministry are strictly followed, it is pertinent to mention that BSF establishments have established well equipped quarantine and isolation centres as per the prescribed norms to prevent the contagion. The composite hospitals of BSF are dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC) and are diligently handling cases of BSF personnel,” said the statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Deeply pained to know about the loss of our two brave @BSF_India soldiers, who were battling COVID-19. I join millions of Indians in mourning their untimely demise. Condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti.”